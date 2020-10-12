2nd round of PS5 and Xbox Series X/S pre-orders coming from antonline

The next-gen consoles and graphics cards are in demand including the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Nvidia’s GeForce RTX 30 series. Preorders have been selling out for the consoles, and the RTX 3080 and 3090 demand has been casting a shadow on the supply. There are those who have been able to procure a pre-order for the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S, and for the unlucky ones, they will get another chance from antonline, an online tech reseller based in Atlanta.

Today, antonline has posted on Twitter that it will be having more pre-orders available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X starting on Tuesday, October 13th at 11 a.m. PT/2 p.m. ET. Both consoles will have limited supply, so that means the early bird will get the worm. Let’s just hope that scalpers and bots won’t be snatching them up instantly.

The site will have bundle options, and customers can expect the shipment to begin by the launch date for both consoles.

“Customers have been patiently waiting for more inventory to be released, and the wait is now over. Gamers are now able to get their chance at another pre-order window and the long awaited next-generation consoles from PlayStation and Xbox,” said Cat Comerford, Chief Merchandising Officer at antonline. “These consoles are going to sell out fast, but we wanted to give our customers advance notice about their opportunity to order one. Our offering is different from other retailers as we have bundle options that include games, wireless controllers, HD cameras, and even Game Pass Ultimate. We’re excited to provide our customers with exclusive deals for the best technology, at the best prices.”

antonline will have the PlayStation 5 bundles from $550.95 to $779.95, with the premium bundle including a Duel Sense Wireless Controller, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Launch Edition + Demon’s Souls + Destruction AllStars.

The online reseller will also have the premium Xbox Series X 1TB SSD Console bundle for $609.97, and it includes an Xbox Elite Wireless Series 2 Controller and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

