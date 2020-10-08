The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit 4K remasters are now available for pre-order

Yesterday, it was announced that The Lord of the Rings Trilogy and The Hobbit Trilogy are getting the 4K UHD treatment from Warner Bros. Fans have been clamoring for a 4K remaster of the films, and they’ll finally get to have these in their hands on December 1, 2020. The announcement was made by Sean Astin, who played the hobbit gardener Samwise Gamgee. Today, fans can now pre-order the trilogies.

You can now order on the Middle-Earth Amazon Page, which contains different versions of the 4K Ultra HD films.

The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical) (4K Ultra HD + Digital) [Blu-ray]

For fans of The Lord of the Rings, this 4K Blu-ray set includes both the extended edition and the theatrical version.

The Hobbit: Motion Picture Trilogy (Extended & Theatrical) (4K Ultra HD + Digital) [Blu-ray]

The Hobbit fans can get The Hobbit: The Motion Picture Trilogy 4K Blu-ray that includes both the theatrical version and the extended editions.

The Lord of the Rings: Motion Picture Trilogy Giftset (Extended & Theatrical) (4K Ultra HD + Digital) [Blu-ray]

The giftset version includes 9 discs and looks to include The One Ring with a complimentary necklace.

The extended versions and theatrical films have been entirely remastered by Peter Jackson and his team including special effects. We can expect the usual features for the 4K films including Dolby Vision for more color and contrast range and Dolby Atmos for immersive sound.

In addition, Warner Bros. revealed that a 4K Ultimate Collectors Edition will also be available in the Fall of 2021.

Warner Bros. is also announcing that in the summer of 2021 it will be releasing a 4K ULTIMATE COLLECTORS’ EDITION with theatrical and extended versions of ALL SIX of the remastered films and new bonus content. Additionally, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the first The Lord of the Rings film, a newly remastered Blu-ray trilogy of The Lord of the Rings films will be available in the Fall of 2021, also including the theatrical and extended versions.