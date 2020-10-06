New The Witcher photos have Ciri getting ready for a fight

Credit: Netflix

Netflix has released new images for The Witcher Season 2 this week featuring Henry Cavill as Geralt. He can be seen wearing a black, leather outfit that shows off his physique. Today, the streaming service has released new photos of Freya Allan as Ciri, who can be seen getting ready for a fight.

Judging from the wooden sword, it looks like we’ll get to see her train. Is Geralt training her? Is she in the Witcher stronghold of Kaer Morhen? We’ll find out once the second season premieres on Netflix.

Credit: Netflix

Check out Henry Cavill as Geralt donning his new armor below.

Credit: Netflix



Credit: Netflix

Stay tuned for tomorrow since Yennefer of Vengerberg will be in the spotlight.

The real question is, when will we get to see more of Joey Batey as Jaskier? For now, enjoy this video featuring the actor attempting to bake a Witcher-themed cake.

The Witcher is based on the fantasy series written by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. It has spawned a popular video game series developed by Polish studio CD Projekt Red.



Season 2 Synopsis: Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.