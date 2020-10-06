Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta starts this weekend

Activision and Treyarch are bringing out a new Call of Duty game this year titled Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. It’s returning to the past when tension is rising between the United States and the Soviet Union. Players had a chance to play the Alpha version of the game on the PlayStation 4, and soon more players will get to play in the beta starting this Thursday on October 8th before the game’s release in November.

The beta phase will allow PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC owners to play in 6v6 modes, 12v12 Combined Arms, and the new 40-player Fireteawm: Dirty Bomb mode. Some of the Multiplayer maps will be made available, and players can rank up to get new weapons, tech, and more. Those who have pre-ordered the game digitally will get early access, with the open beta becoming free for all the available platforms.

Here are the dates for the Beta:

October 8-9 – PlayStation 4 Early Access

October 10-12 – PlayStation 4 Open Beta

October 15-16 – Xbox + PC Early Access, PlayStation 4 Open Access

October 17-19 – Open to all platforms

Both play periods will begin Thursday morning at 10 a.m. PDT and end on Monday morning at 10 a.m. The beta will also feature crossplay, so you can play with your PS4, Xbox One and PC friends.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available for the PS4, Xbox One and PC on November 13, 2020.



For more info, you can visit the blog post here.