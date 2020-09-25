Vin Diesel wants you to feel like he does in new EDM song

Here’s something out of the left field. Vin Diesel has his own dance song. Quarantine really sucks, but that’s not stopping the man who lives one mile at a time from feeling down. He has released a new EDM song, “Feel Like I Do,” in collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo’s Palm Tree Records. His voice definitely sounds autotuned, but it’s really an upbeat song.

Kelly Clarkson teased the new song from Vin Diesel, and he sent her an intro about his appreciation for the previous American Idol winner. The video even comes complete with random people dancing to his tunes.

The song is written and produced by Palm Tree Records artist Petey Martin, who has collaborated with Diesel and has worked with Kygo.

You can listen to the song now on Spotify and Apple Music and below via the YouTube embed.

“I have gravitated towards more emotional songs in the past,” Diesel tells USA TODAY. “But everyone knows I love all music. Making music was something I initially did for my family.”