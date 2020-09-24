Amazon reveals its own cloud gaming service, Luna

Credit: Amazon

Big tech companies have been pushing their own cloud gaming service, whether it’s Google Stadia or Nvidia’s GeForce Now. Microsoft’s Xbox Gamepass Ultimate also allows for cloud gaming, and these services allow gamers to play games anywhere, whether it’s via the PC, smartphone, or tablet. Amazon is now joining the party, and today it has revealed its new cloud gaming service, Luna.

Like the Stadia and GeForce Now, Luna’s games will be available instantly over the cloud, so there’s no need to download or update. It’ll be using custom AWS (Amazon Web Service) game servers to make its cloud gaming possible.

Credit: Amazon

Similar to the Stadia, Amazon will be introducing its own cloud gaming controller called the Luna Controller. Instead of having the analog sticks closer together like the Stadia and PlayStation controllers, it’s going for the offset design as seen on the Sega Dreamcast and Xbox controllers.

The Luna Controller can be used on Fire TV, PC, Mac, iPhones and iPad, and it’ll be available for $49.99 during the early access period. Android compatibility will be coming soon. It also features a multi-antenna wifi design for lower latency gaming.

If you subscribe to the Luna+ game channel as part of early access, games included are Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, and more. Amazon has also partnered with Ubisoft for a dedicated Ubisoft channel, which gives players access to new titles the same day they launch including Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising.

Luna+ will cost you $5.99/month during the early access period, with more titles coming. Two devices can be used at the same time with resolutions of 4K/60fps for select titles.

If you’re in the U.S., you can now request for an early access invitation at http://amazon.com/Luna/.

“We created Luna to make it easy to play great games on the devices customers already own and love,” said Marc Whitten, Vice President, Amazon Entertainment Devices and Services. “It’s Day One for Luna—we are excited to work with gamers, streamers, and publishers like Ubisoft and Remedy Entertainment to build a great gaming experience for everyone.”

“We’re proud to be working alongside Amazon on Luna, utilizing the power of cloud gaming to provide our players with another way to access our games, wherever they are,” said Chris Early, SVP of Partnerships and Revenue, Ubisoft. “Ubisoft’s channel on Luna will allow players to experience our new releases along with many of our catalog games, while enjoying player-friendly features like Alexa and Twitch integrations.”