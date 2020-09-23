Nvidia apologizes ahead of GeForce RTX 3090 GPU launch due to limited supply

Image credit: Nvidia

It’s been a rough week for consumers in regards to next-gen gaming. The Xbox Series X, Series S and the PlayStation 5 were available to pre-order, and many had issues trying to place an order. On the PC corner, Nvidia released the GeForce RTX 3080 last week along with its AIB partners, and it quickly became a ****show with a mix of bots, scalpers, and consumers trying to get their hands on ordering the graphics card. In the end, the bots and scalpers won. With limited supplies, there weren’t many success stories for the average consumer. (At least we know of success stories with the PS5 pre-orders.)

With the GeForce RTX 3090 coming out tomorrow morning, it looks like it’s going to be an even worse scenario. Nividia has posted on its blog that there will be limited supply, and it has apologized in advance for its shortcomings.

“Since we built GeForce RTX 3090 for a unique group of users, like the TITAN RTX before it, we want to apologise upfront that this will be in limited supply on launch day,” the blog says. “We know this is frustrating, and we’re working with our partners to increase the supply in the weeks to come.”

What does this mean for the RTX 3080? Nvidia has mentioned that there will be more available this week, but the company didn’t share information on the exact date and timing. Earlier in the afternoon, the RTX 3080 FE was made available, but it was quickly sold out.

GeForce RTX 3080

Credit: Nvidia