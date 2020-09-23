Hulu releases new trailer for Marvel’s Helstrom

There’s still another Marvel show getting released outside of Disney+, and Hulu will be bringing Helstrom to its streaming service. A new trailer has debuted for the horror series, and it features a dark family past and atmosphere. In addition, a new key art has been released showing off the creepy and trippy world.

Synopsis: As the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), and their complicated dynamic, as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

The show stars Tom Austen, Sydney Lemmon, Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carryl and Alain Uy.

The show was created for television and executive produced by Paul Zbyszewski along with Karim Zreik and Jeph Loeb. Helstrom is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, part of Disney Television Studios.

Helstrom will premiere on Friday, October 16, on Hulu with all 10 episodes.