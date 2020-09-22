Netflix’s space animated film, Over the Moon, gets final trailer

Credit: Netflix, Inc.

Netflix has released the final trailer for Over the Moon, the upcoming animated film that takes viewers into outer space and beyond. It’s directed by Disney Legend Glen Keane, who worked as a supervising animator on the title characters for Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Pocahontas. The Netflix film features an Asian and Asian-American voice cast including Ken Jeong, Ruthie Ann Miles, and Sandra Oh.

Synopsis: Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures.

The film is directed by Glen Keane and co-directed by John Kahrs (Paperman) from a screenplay by Audrey Wells (The Hate U Give) and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou. It stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang’e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong).

The songs are written by Christopher Curtis (Chaplin), Marjorie Duffield, and Helen Park (KPOP) with the original score by Steven Price (Gravity).

Over the Moon premieres on Netflix on October 23, 2020.