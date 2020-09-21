Rick and Morty: Season 4 – Blu-ray Review

Rick and Morty is the kind of animated show that’s both one-of-a-kind and hard to describe. Other than the Council of Rick storyline, the adventures of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith tend to go on odd and bizarre adventures across space and multiple dimensions. The show has had a great run of fantastic gut-busting episodes, and Season 4 is no exception. It may have taken two years to get here, but the wait is worth it.

The latest season sees more episodes delving deeper into who Rick is as a person. We know he’s a prick, but episodes like “The Old Man and the Seat” and “Rattlestar Ricklactica” highlights the loneliness and pain he keeps inside of him. Yet these episodes also show that he’s capable of compassion — something we rarely see in someone like Rick. These important episodes give us a different side of him that we don’t get to see often.

In similar Rick and Morty fashion, the show loves to be self-referential, and there’s plenty of those in this season. In the very first episode, Jerry tells Rick that he doesn’t “want to see anymore anime stuff happening” to Morty. So, of course, in a later episode, both Rick and Morty turn themselves into Gundam warriors. It’s the kind of inside jokes that you’ll appreciate if you binge-watch the entire season.

As good as the season is, it does have some weak episodes. After all, a show about random adventures can go to some places that are too ambitious for their own good. “Childrick of Mort” features some of the weaker writing since nothing that remarkable arises from it. There’s something memorable about each of the season’s episodes, but “Childrick” is one of the forgettable ones. “Claw and Hoarder” is another low point episode. Not because it’s not memorable, but because it’s too out there even by Rick and Morty standards.

Yet the good far outweighs the bad in this season, the best episode is easily “The Vat of Acid Episode.” The particular episode has a roller coaster of emotions, including an equally sad Up-style montage. It also features a meaningful message about choices and consequences that’s told in a messed up way. It’s definitely an episode that earned the 2020 Emmy for Outstanding Animated Program.

There’s a lot to go through, but overall, this season of Rick and Morty is as stellar as the previous seasons. The episodes will give you fresh perspectives about a glut of off-the-wall things but told crudely and offensively. For a show like Rick and Morty, though, you wouldn’t have it any other way.

Rick and Morty: Season 4 hits Blu-ray with a 1080p MPEG-AVC with a 1.78:1 aspect ratio. The video transfer for this release looks fantastic. The line details are crisp and well-defined. Of course, that’s incredibly easy to do when you animate with vectors. No matter if you shrink or enlarge them, their quality will never deteriorate. The super-wide array of colors also bust through the screen with bold color saturation. The lack of blemishes is consistent throughout as well. There’s no odd bloom or crush in the light or shadowy areas at all.

Rick and Morty: Season 4 hits Blu-ray with a 5.1 DTS-HD Master Audio track. The audio mix for season 4 offers a fun and dynamic listening experience. During the more action-packed episodes, the soundstage comes to life as the sound effects accurately blast through the channels around you. Sound effects also whizz past with such clarity. Amazingly, none of these loud moments overpower the crystal clear dialogue. Overall, this is a great audio mix.

“A Day at Rick and Morty” highlights the absolute hectic day behind the creation of season 4 and 5 of Rick and Morty. Oh, and if you’re wondering, there are no sneak previews for next season. However, it is comforting to know that they’re extremely hard at work in creating the episodes for next season. That way, we don’t have to wait years for the next season to premiere. “Snake Jazz” takes a look at the creation of the oddly catchy Snake Jazz from episode 5, “Rattlestar Ricklactica.” “Directing Rick and Morty” is an insightful feature that highlights the challenges and highlights of being a director at Rick and Morty. If you’re also unaware of the process of directing animation, then this featurette is a great informational tool about the process. “Samurai and Shogun” is an animated short that Adult Swim released online back in March. The short pays homage to the Kazuo Koike’s classic Lone Wolf and Cub series, complete with the uber violence that you associate with the live-action films.

“Prop Process” covers the thankless job that is an animated prop designer. Yet, as you’ll find in this featurette, the prop designer on Rick and Morty will keep you busy because there are so many props on the show. “Character Creation” looks at the character creation process on the show, and a few wacky stories about the creation of some of the characters. “Animation Challenges” highlights just a few challenges, but not all of them. This feature is so short that it feels as if they just gave you the bare essentials. “Inside the Episode” are short features where the main creative heads for the show break down and provide an analysis of each episode.

Rick and Morty: Season 4 took a long, long time to get here, but it was worth the wait. There are some low points in the season, but when the episodes are good, they’re really good. When it comes to the video and audio presentations, they’re spectacular. The special features may look like a lot, but they’re all short.

