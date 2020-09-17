TMNT: Mutant Madness RPG mobile game now available

We can never get enough of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with comic books, cartoon series, movies, toys, and old-school video games. Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are even working on a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles film. And for today, we have a new free-to-play mobile game titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness.

Kongregate has partnered with Nickelodeon to bring the new game to the mobile market. Your favorite Turtles are back including Michelangelo, Donatello, Raphael and Leonardo, and the game is a mix of RPG & idle elements.

The game is developed by Synapse, the Chicago-based studio under Kongregate, and will feature real-time PvE or PvP combat set in the New York City streets and sewers. Not only can you form your own heroes, but villains can also be included.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Madness is free to download now on the App Store and Google Play. The story will continue after the events of the 1987 animated series.

In addition, the TMNT: Mutant Madness launch trailer has been released.