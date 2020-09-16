Sniper Elite headed to VR, new gameplay trailer
Sniper Elite is a franchise that’s all about sniping, and eliminating an enemy is satisfying when you can see the bullets enter them via the x-ray kill-cam. Soon, players will get to do this in virtual reality with Sniper Elite, which is coming soon to available platforms. During the Facebook Connect stream today, a new gameplay trailer was released.
This marks the first gameplay trailer for Sniper Elite VR, which will include a new campaign made for virtual reality. As a partisan soldier in the Italian Resistance, you’ll have to battle Fascism in your homeland during World War II.
Here are the features to expect from the upcoming FPS VR game:
- A full singleplayer campaign to sink hours into
- Heart-pounding gunplay with an array of authentic WW2 weapons including rifles, pistols, explosives and more.
- Exclusively first-person gameplay – a series first
- Optional free movement across levels packed with tactical possibilities
- Rebellion’s trademark X-ray Kill Cam, reimagined for VR
- Diverse control methods – play how you want to
- Immersive motion controls including Oculus Touch support
- An array of comfort options to optimize your experience
- Additional challenges, mission rankings, shooting ranges, leaderboards and more
Sniper Elite VR will be available on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and PlayStation VR.