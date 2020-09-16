Sniper Elite headed to VR, new gameplay trailer

Sniper Elite is a franchise that’s all about sniping, and eliminating an enemy is satisfying when you can see the bullets enter them via the x-ray kill-cam. Soon, players will get to do this in virtual reality with Sniper Elite, which is coming soon to available platforms. During the Facebook Connect stream today, a new gameplay trailer was released.

This marks the first gameplay trailer for Sniper Elite VR, which will include a new campaign made for virtual reality. As a partisan soldier in the Italian Resistance, you’ll have to battle Fascism in your homeland during World War II.

Here are the features to expect from the upcoming FPS VR game:

A full singleplayer campaign to sink hours into

Heart-pounding gunplay with an array of authentic WW2 weapons including rifles, pistols, explosives and more.

Exclusively first-person gameplay – a series first

Optional free movement across levels packed with tactical possibilities

Rebellion’s trademark X-ray Kill Cam, reimagined for VR

Diverse control methods – play how you want to

Immersive motion controls including Oculus Touch support

An array of comfort options to optimize your experience

Additional challenges, mission rankings, shooting ranges, leaderboards and more

Sniper Elite VR will be available on the Oculus Quest, Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, Valve Index and PlayStation VR.