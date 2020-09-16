PlayStation 5 now available to pre-order at select retailers

Today is a big day for PlayStation fans since Sony has unveiled more information on the PlayStation 5 including the prices and release date for the two different models. The PlayStation Twitter account posted that pre-orders will be available as early as tomorrow, but we have news that it’s now available to pre-order at select retailers.

PS5 pre-orders will be available starting as early as tomorrow at select retailers. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 16, 2020

Your mileage may vary, but stores like Best Buy, Walmart and Target have pre-orders available at the time of this writing. These are definitely going to sell out quickly, so be ready and vigilant.

I was able to pre-order one on the Target website, and if you get the Red Card, you can get a bigger discount. I had some trouble with the pre-order process, but clicking on the pre-order button repeatedly worked, and I landed on the confirmation page.

PlayStation 5 U.S. pre-order links:

Amazon currently has the PlayStation 5 page.

However, if you try to visit the actual PlayStation 5 page, you’ll probably be treated with this.

Australia

GameStop is having issues on its website, and the high volume of visits is causing it to block visitors.

News: Seems GameStop's website thinks it is under attack, but it's just people looking for a PS5. https://t.co/AKN8FeWC0F pic.twitter.com/zBTQntoxTD — Cheap Ass Gamer (@videogamedeals) September 17, 2020

For those who want to wait on the PlayStation 5, Sony will be making a few of the next-gen games available for the PlayStation 4 including Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy A Big Adventure. The good news is that these games will include a free PS5 upgrade. If you have the PS4 digital versions, it will have a free upgrade on both PS5 consoles, and the PS4 disc versions will have a free upgrade for the PS5 with the disc drive.

The PlayStation 5 will be available on November 12th in the U.S., Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. The rest of the world will get it on November 19th. The no-disc version will cost $399.99 and the disc version will be $499.99.

The release date is just two days after the release of the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S on November 10, 2020. Pre-orders for the next-gen Xbox Series consoles start on September 22, 2020.