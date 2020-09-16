Devil May Cry 5 headed to PS5, Xbox Series X with ray tracing enhancements

The Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition was announced today during today’s PlayStation 5 Showcase, which had the big reveal of the pricing and release date of the PlayStation 5 consoles. The upcoming game will mark the first next-gen title from Capcom, and it will also be available for the Xbox Series X. The company has released a video featuring the ray tracing enhancements for the game including real-time reflections, light reacting to curtains, and more.

Here’s a side-by-side screenshot comparison with ray tracing off and on.

Additionally, there are enhanced 3D audio, new game modes and a new playable character, Vergil. Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight Mode will be included along with the Deluxe Edition and EX Color Pack content.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available for the PS5 and Xbox Series X launch for $39.99. The digital version will be out on the launch dates of the next-gen consoles. The physical versions will be released later on.