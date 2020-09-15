The Mandalorian Season 2 trailer features Jedi, stormtroopers, X-wings

Credit: Disney/Lucasfilm

Disney and Lucasfilm have dropped the new trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2, and fans can soon watch the new episodes starting next month. The trailer feels grander in scale as Mando travels far and wide while dealing with enemies all around him.

Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, will be facing the familiar including stormtroopers and X-wings. With Baby Yoda having Force powers, the duo will have to come in contact with the Jedi.

You may have noticed that Ashoka Tano and Boba Fett aren’t featured in the trailer. This is most likely the Lucasfilm team wanting to surprise viewers who don’t follow Star Wars news. For the rest of us, we’ll just have to wait until the premiere.

The Mandalorian Season 2 will premiere on Disney+ on October 30, 2020.