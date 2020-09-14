Rami Malek wants to make No Time To Die’s Safin ‘unsettling’

Credit: MGM

No Time To Die is scheduled for a theatrical release in November, and the antagonist for James Bond this time around is Safin, who’s played by Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody). Today, a new featurette has been released focusing on the main villain, giving viewers some more insight on what makes the villain tick.

“What I really wanted from Safin was to really make him unsettling,” Malek said of his character. “Thinking of himself as being heroic.”

And in case you missed it, here’s the recent trailer that was released earlier this month.

Synopsis: In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

The film stars Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, with Jeffrey Wright, with Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M.” It also stars Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen

The film is directed and written by Cary Joji Fukunaga. It’s also written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge from the story by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade and Cary Joji Fukunaga.

No Time To Die hits theaters on November 20, 2020.