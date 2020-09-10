Immortals Fenyx Rising Preview: Battling monsters and solving puzzles

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey featured Greek mythology, but it was still set during the historical Peloponnesian War. Ubisoft decided to go all-in with its upcoming game Immortal Fenyx Rising, once known as Gods and Monsters, by having it set during the time when gods existed. As Fenyx, players will be facing mythical creatures including cyclops and minotaurs while traversing a huge map filled with puzzles, missions, and enemies.

The game will feature a mix of traversal, combat, puzzles and exploration in a huge world. The game is narrated by Zeus and Prometheus, and you’ll play as Fenyx, a Greek warrior who is shipwrecked on a mysterious island and will soon have to face the biggest threat, Typhon, in order to save the gods.

You’ll have the option of customizing your character including choosing gender, skin color, hairstyle, outfits, weapons and more. You’re not tied down to a sword’s look and its powers since you can choose a sword skin that you like and combine it with attributes from a different sword. The game will have light-RPG progression.

The game is stylized and more on the cartoony side, and there is humor throughout the game, especially with the banter between the narrators, Zeus and Prometheus. This is an interesting pairing since Zeus is known for torturing Prometheus over and over again.

Traversing the golden isle is made easy with your wings and your trusty horse. With your wings, you can glide, and there will be certain areas with winds that will help you fly higher. You’ll need to maintain your stamina, or else you’ll fall to your death. Fenyx can also climb, but it’s not as automatic as the Assassin’s Creed games. To help you see areas of interest, there’s farsight, similar to how the eagles can pinpoint areas of interest in the recent Assassin’s Creed games. Fast-travel is also available for certain points of interest.

The mystical island is one big playground and is filled with missions and puzzles. There will be 7 different regions, but in the demo, the Hephaestus region was available for exploring. Some areas contain hidden musical instruments that unlock a chest when you play the notes on a giant musical instrument. There’s even one area that has you playing giant pinball machines. One of the more challenging puzzles includes finding and unlocking orbs to earn a prize. You’ll have the power to bring objects to you like magnets to help make things easier, and you can launch items in the air.

For those who have played Assassin’s Creed Origins and Odyssey, the combat will feel right at home. It’s similar with the light attacks assigned to R1 or RB on your controller and heavy attacks assigned to R2 or RT. Players can also counter and dodge. To add variety to the combat, there will be airborne combat, which was reminiscent of the Devil May Cry series. The island is filled with enemy creatures, and they will be attacking from all sides, so you’ll have to be alert by mixing in dodging, countering and fighting. You can upgrade your gear from items left by fallen enemies.

Ubisoft is aiming to create a different type of game from their usual games like the Assassin’s Creed and Watch Dogs series. With a stylized design, the team isn’t limited to realistic settings and puzzles. It can be as absurd as giant pinball machines and fantastical as experiencing different powers.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on December 3, 2020.