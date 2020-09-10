Immortals Fenyx Rising to have exclusive demo on Stadia

Ubisoft Forward revealed more gameplay for its upcoming open-world RPG title, Immortals Fenyx Rising, which was originally titled Gods & Monsters. Based on Greek mythology, it features a mystical island where the hero, Fenyx, must fight monsters and solve puzzles in order to save the gods and defeat Typhon, the big bad. If looking at gameplay isn’t enough for you, there will be a demo available before the game’s release that’s exclusive to Stadia.

The Immortals Fenyx Rising demo will be available to all Stadia players before the game’s release in December. You’ll get to explore the island, glide with your wings, fight monsters, and solve puzzles.

If you pre-order the game on Stadia at Stadia.com or on the app, you’ll receive a bonus quest, A Tale of Fire and Lightning.

Immortals Fenyx Rising will be available on December 3rd on Stadia, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox One and PC.