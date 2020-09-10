Fuser multiplayer hands-on, 12 new songs announced

Harmonix has brought us popular music-rhythm games like Rock Band, Guitar Hero and Dance Central. These games are easy to pick up and great for parties, but with the studio’s upcoming game, Fuser, it will be giving players a lot of options to become the top DJ in the virtual music festival. We had the opportunity to play the campaign and multiplayer mode, and there’s a lot of potential with mixing music with friends.

With Fuser, you can create your character, add and remove songs in your crates, and customize your stage. With your character and music at your disposal, you will have to entertain the crowd as you mix tracks. The genre of music includes pop, rap/hip-hop, R&B, dance, rock, country, Latin and Caribbean. Additionally, there will be over 100 songs to choose from, giving players plenty of ways to excite the crowd. All the songs won’t be available right away, so you’ll need to level up and get tokens.

Campaign mode will aid players to learn the ropes, and these will be helpful since there are a lot of mechanics and features that can be overwhelming. Harmonix’s goal is to not bombard players with everything right off the bat since there is a real skill curve. Fuser is a new IP, and the studio is very deliberate on how it wants to put people in the experience.

Players can drop instruments from a track including drums, keyboards, guitar, and vocals. You can also create music with its music creator and drop those into the turntable slots. The name of the game is to nail the drops and pay attention to the crowd requests, and that requires you to search quickly for songs and think fast on your feet.

Some of the DJ options include adjusting the BPM, changing the mode from major to minor, changing the keys (B to G, etc), activating risers to build that awesome drop, and adding effects like Loop, Distorted Stutterer, Low-Pass Filter, Pitch Stepper and more.

Once you are comfortable with playing Fuser, you can continue on with other modes like Freestyle and Multiplayer. Freestyle mode allows players to mix at their leisure without much pressure. Multiplayer will have you playing with up to 3 other creators and up to 8 spectators. You can be competitive or collaborative, and other players can make requests.

When we played multiplayer mode, there weren’t a lot of songs to choose from, so it felt very limited. There’s also the lack of extended time to really experiment with our mixes back and forth between friends, and it would end in rounds prematurely. With the songs, that will be remedied with over 100 songs to pick once the game comes out. As for the length of the multiplayer modes, we’re hoping that will be extended in the final game.

New songs have been announced today, and you can check out the list below:

Ava Max “Sweet But Psycho”

Bobby Brown “My Prerogative”

Donna Summer “Hot Stuff”

Eric B. & Rakim “Don’t Sweat The Technique”

Grouplove “Tongue Tied”

Justin Timberlake “Can’t Stop The Feeling!”

Karol G ft. Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Rage Against The Machine “Killing In The Name”

Rick Astley “Never Gonna Give You Up”

RÜFÜS DU SOL “Eyes”

Shania Twain “Any Man Of Mine”

Young MC “Bust A Move”

Previously announced songs include:

50 CentIn Da Club

a-haTake On Me

Ace of BaseThe Sign

Amy WinehouseRehab

Armin van BuurenBlah Blah Blah

Basement JaxxWhere’s Your Head At

Becky G & Natti NatashaSin Pijama

Benny Benassi presents The BizSatisfaction

Billie Eilishbad guy

Blue Öyster Cult(Don’t Fear) The Reaper

Brad PaisleyMud On The Tires

Cardi BBodak Yellow

Carly Rae JepsenCall Me Maybe

The Chainsmokers ft. DayaDon’t Let Me Down

Childish GambinoSummertime Magic

The ClashRock the Casbah

ColdplayClocks

deadmau5 ft. Rob SwireGhosts ‘n’ Stuff

DMXX Gon’ Give It To Ya

Dua LipaDon’t Start Now

Fatboy SlimThe Rockafeller Skank

Flo Rida ft. Sage the Gemini & LookasG.D.F.R.

Grand Master Melle MelThe Message (2012)

Imagine DragonsThunder

J. Balvin & Willy WilliamMi Gente

Jonas BrothersSucker

The KillersThe Man

Lady GagaBorn This Way

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray CyrusOld Town Road (Remix)

LizzoGood As Hell

LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett & GoonRockParty Rock Anthem

Macklemore & Ryan Lewis ft. WanzThrift Shop

Meghan TrainorMe Too

MigosStir Fry

NellyHot In Herre

O-ZoneDragostea Din Tei

Panic! At The DiscoHigh Hopes

Paul van DykFor An Angel (PvD Remix ’09)

Pitbull ft. Ne-Yo, Afrojack & NayerGive Me Everything

Post MaloneBetter Now

Sean PaulTemperature

Sia ft. Sean PaulCheap Thrills

Smash MouthAll Star

Tones & IDance Monkey

Twenty One PilotsStressed Out

Warren G & Nate DoggRegulate

The WeekndBlinding Lights

Whitney HoustonI Wanna Dance With Somebody (Who Loves Me)

Zedd, Maren Morris & GreyThe Middle

Fuser will be available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC on November 10, 2020.