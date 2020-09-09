Xbox Series X and Series S coming Nov 10 with price revealed

Credit: Microsoft

There were leaks this week of the Xbox Series S price and reveal, and soon after, Microsoft officially made it official that the Xbox Series S is coming and will cost $299. But what about the Xbox Series X? The company announced that it will cost $499. Additionally, it also confirmed that both consoles will be arriving on November 10th.

Pre-orders for both the Xbox Series X and Series S will begin on September 22, 2020.

More information was revealed about the Xbox Series S, and it will be a cheaper next-gen model. Although the resolution won’t be as high as the Series X, it will still feature faster load times and higher frame rates. Check out the official launch trailer below.

Xbox Series S

🎮 All-digital next-gen console

🏃 Faster load times

📈 Higher frame rates

🌎 Richer, more dynamic worlds

🔥 Next generation gaming performance

🔎 In our smallest Xbox ever#PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/5GxCBiSVtO — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

This is the tweet…



Xbox Series X: $499 (ERP)

Xbox Series S: $299 (ERP)



Release date: November 10



Pre-order starts September 22: https://t.co/Dz5bRsAuwQ | #PowerYourDreams pic.twitter.com/MadZl4OOKJ — Xbox (@Xbox) September 9, 2020

There are monthly payment plans with the Series X costing $35 a month and Series S costing $25 a month. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be included for two years, and it also gives you access to the EA Play membership.

According to Xbox head Phil Spencer, they had plans to announce the news next week.

“Great to see the reactions, really proud of how the team handled the unscripted announce (was supposed to be next week but oh well…). Can’t wait for launch,” he said via his Twitter.

With Nvidia and Microsoft revealing their next-gen hardware and pricing, let’s see what Sony and AMD have in store for release and pricing for the PlayStation 5 and Big Navi GPUs, respectively.