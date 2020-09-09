The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon story expansion now available

Obsidian Entertainment started off with developing sequels for popular franchises including Fallout: New Vegas and Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II. With a lot of games under its belt, it has branched out to work on original properties including Alpha Protocol. The Outer Worlds is the latest single-player, open-world RPG from the studio, and it was praised by critics and fans alike. Today, a new story expansion is now available titled “Peril on Gorgon,” and players will be able to return to the Halcyon system along with exploring a new planet.

The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon is the first of two story expansions where the player will uncover the mystery behind the fall of the Gorgon Project. Players will remember smuggler Alex Hawthorne, the character who was accidentally killed by your pod. His adventures live on in you, and you will be contacted by a former acquaintance for a new mission.

Synopsis: Peril on Gorgon begins with a cryptic message beckoning you to investigate the Gorgon Asteroid. This remote scientific facility was once a beacon of crowning achievement in developing Adrena-Time, a modern marvel which improved health and worker productivity. However, the program was abruptly and inexplicably shut down. You must venture through deep canyons, defunct laboratories, and abandoned research facilities to piece together the clues that hold the truth behind one of the darkest secrets within the Spacer’s Choice corporation. What will you find on Gorgon?

The new DLC includes a level cap raise and additional perks and flaws. As for weapons and gear, there are three new science weapons and armor sets.

The DLC is now available for $14.99 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. There’s a 10% discount on the DLC if you’re an Xbox Game Pass subscriber.

The Outer Worlds Expansion Pass is available for $24.99, and it will include “Peril on Gorgon” and the second expansion, Murder on Eridanos, will be available in the first half of 2021.

Check out The Outer Worlds: Peril on Gorgon’s official trailer below.