Call of Duty: Cold War multiplayer gameplay reveals new modes, features

Treyarch finally got to show off its new cross-generation Call of Duty game today, Call of Duty: Cold War. A few weeks ago, Infinity Ward included a new limited-time game mode to debut this new game. Hundreds of thousands of people had the opportunity to play it and see a trailer for Call of Duty: Cold War. Today, Treyarch held a special multiplayer reveal event. So what did we learn?

Treyarch and Infinity Ward are sharing notes

In this multiplayer reveal, Treyarch mentioned many new additions gameplay, which can be found in today’s Call of Duty Modern Warfare. The most obvious edition is the new loadouts. They look nearly identical to what we have already in Modern Warfare. It’s not a bad thing as it gives the player many more options to customize and balance loadouts.

Another addition to Call of Duty: Cold War are some larger levels. The difference in this new Call of Duty, as compared to the previous ones, is the focus on cinematics. Multiplayer will see more detailed explosions, realistic smoke effects, and highly details guns with movie-like motion blur.

Treyarch Is Going to Treyarch

This is not unexpected from Treyarch, as it is known for popping and vibrant visuals in the Black Ops series. That trend continues here, and it’s very pleasing on the eyes, but the levels are not just for looks. They are versatile and unique in their own ways.

Ziplining from ship to ship over boats speeding through the water is commonplace for one of these levels. On another level, you find yourself in a Miami evening, fighting to win while hearing some bumping ’80s music coming from a bar.

There was a brief moment during the live stream that showed zombies, and it’s hard to think of a Treyarch Call of Duty without thinking of zombies. There wasn’t much detail about it, but fans can expect to see it in the final version of the game when it comes out on November 13, 2020. Fans may not have to wait too long to kill zombies, as there are rumors a zombies royale will be added to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in the near future. Only time will tell.

Final Reaction

The Call of Duty: Cold War multiplayer reveal did much to excite fans, but will it be enough to pull them from the Warzone? I wasn’t planning on getting Cold War, but this new multiplayer modes look fun and could be a great way to get over the monotony of Warzone. After the reveal, they cut to several streamers and creators playing live including TeeP, TimTheTatMan, NickMercs, etc. To see that gameplay, skip to 59-minute mark in the video above.

Pricing in this new generation of games is beginning to take shape. The current-gen versions of the game can be pre-ordered for $59.99. If you want to get the cross-gen version of the game, plus additional perks, it’s only $69.99. The add-ons help with justifying the cost increase for buying a PS5/XBSX version of the game.

If you are looking for more information about the new system features, check out the Digital Foundry coverage below. They get hands-on and detailed with the capabilities while using a 2080 Ti.