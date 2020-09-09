3-minute Dune trailer is now online

Credit: Warner Bros

Dune is the upcoming, highly anticipated film from director Denis Villeneuve and features an all-star cast including Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Zendaya, Josh Brolin, Timothee Chalamet, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, Stellan Skarsgard, and Javier Bardem. Based on the book of the same name by Frank Herbert, it follows a 15-year-old teenager who is destined for greatness while on an adventure across a vast desert planet, Arrakis. Today, Warner Bros has released the 3-minute trailer for the film.

Stephen Colbert interviewed the cast recently in a special promo, and the actors and director gave some insight into the film.

“Timothee has many qualities,” Villeneuve said about Chalamet portraying Paul Atreides, the main protagonist in the film. “Among them, there’s deep intelligence in the eyes and he has an old soul. I had an impression when I talked to Timothee that he lives many lives, and it’s something that retouched me. And at the same time, he looks so young on camera. So that contrast of having someone who seems to have a lot of experience and at the same time being in the middle of his teenage years is Paul Atreides.



The villain in the film is Baron Vladimir Harkonnen. The director talks about how Stellan Skarsgård helped bring the character to life.

“I will say that my secret weapon for that is Stellan Skarsgård,” he said. “After five seconds on screen, people will understand right away what is his position regarding the Atreides and what is the different moral values between the altered as and Harkonnen.”



Lady Jessica is a pivotal character in the book, and Ferguson touches on how Villeneuve tackles that in the film.

“It’s a little applause to Denis,” she said. “He highlighted this from the book in the film that her decisions basically create fracture and disrupts everything.”



Dune is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 18, 2020.