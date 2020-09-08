Giveaway – Dead by Daylight: Descend Beyond DLC

Dead by Daylight has become a very popular multiplayer horror game with its asymmetrical 4v1 gameplay where one person gets to be the killer and the other 4 will have to survive and escape. It has been delivering new updates and DLCs to keep the community going on strong. This week, it has released the Descend Beyond DLC that includes a new survivor Felix Richter and a new killer Blight.

Nerd Reactor has partnered with Behaviour Interactive for a giveaway where winners will have the chance at receiving the new Descend Beyond DLC, which also includes new in-game cosmetics.

To enter, simply follow the directions below.