Dead by Daylight: The Descend Beyond Chapter, graphical updates now available

Dead by Daylight is the popular asymmetrical 4v1 horror game by Behaviour Interactive, and there are some new updates that will excite old and new fans. The first is the Descend Beyond DLC chapter featuring a new killer, a new survivor and new in-game cosmetics. The next one is a free update to all players, improving the game’s graphics and animation.

Blight is the new killer. Here’s his background information:

Once a bright and ambitious Scottish chemist, Talbot Grimes played one too many times with human lives for profits. His compounds became the bargaining chip with which his life was saved – only to be betrayed by those who had shown mercy to him. As he descended into darkness, the Entity bestowed him a field of bright orange flowers. A new Killer had stepped into the Fog.

Felix Richter is the new available survivor. Here’s his background:

A brilliant Austrian architect, Felix comes from a long line of members of a secret society. After excelling in his field and as a soon-to-be father, Felix’ ambition brought him to the island where his father and other members of the society vanished. Through the ruins of the old Victorian buildings he was set to restore, Felix heard his father called from deep below. Beyond the ruins and into the Fog, down he went – never to be seen again.

The new killer and survivor will have rare outfits available including an exclusive jacket for Felix Richter.

October is almost here, and the Oktober Fest collection will feature in-game cosmetics including outfits for Meg, Felix and Kate.

There’s something in store for Silent Hill fans with the Cybill Bennett legendary set made available via Cheryl Mason. It will be out on September 25th.

For fans wanting a new facelift, the major graphical update is now available for free for all players on all platforms, and it will be available via the new patch. Two maps, The Springwood and Yamaoka maps are getting rehauled, and there are new models and animations for the generators, pallets, chests and lockers. More updates will be made in the future.

Last month, crossplay was made available, allowing players to play with each other, whether they’re on the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One or Nintendo Switch.