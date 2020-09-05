Vizio runs weekly Marvel’s Avengers, TV, sound bar giveaway until end of 2020

Credit: Vizio

Marvel’s Avengers is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC, and Marvel fans can play as their favorite characters including Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Ms. Marvel. PlayStation owners will get the chance to play as Spider-Man. This week, Vizio is announcing a sweepstake that will last until the end of the year (December 31) where every week Vizio fans will have the chance at winning a TV, soundbar, and a digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers.

Prize Details:

For Weekly Sweepstakes ending on September 11, 2020, September 18, 2020, September 25, 2020, October 2, 2020, October 9, 2020, October 16, 2020, October 23, 2020:

A VIZIO – 65″ Class M-Series Quantum Series LED 4K UHD Smart TV

A VIZIO V-Series 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (Model No. V51-H6)

A digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers

For Weekly Sweepstakes ending on October 30, 2020, November 6, 2020, November 13, 2020, November 20, 2020, November 27, 2020, December 11, 2020, December 18, 2020, December 25, 2020, December 31, 2020:

A VIZIO – 65” P-Series Quantum X 4K HDR Smart TV

A VIZIO V-Series™ 5.1 Home Theater Sound Bar (Model No. V51-H6)

A digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers

For Weekly Sweepstakes ending on December 4, 2020:

A VIZIO 85″ P Series Class 4K UHD Quantum SmartCast Smart TV HDR

An Elevate Sound Bar 5.1.4

A digital copy of Marvel’s Avengers

To enter the weekly sweepstakes, each participant must fill out the form completely at www.vizio.com/playavengers.

Recently, Vizio has partnered with Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics as the official HDTV and soundbar partner with its new Vizio 4K TV featuring IQ 4K HDR processors and Vizio’s ProGaming Engine. The new Vizio 2021 collection has been hitting retail shelves with more being shipped through fall.

Vizio V-Series 4K TVs include the new V-Gaming Engine which features Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Auto Game optimize performance.