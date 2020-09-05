Shenmue series coming to Crunchyroll and Adult Swim

Shenmue is a game that debuted on the Sega Dreamcast and featured a highly detailed world of 1980s Japan where Ryo Hazuki searches for his father’s killer. It has created a cult following, and thanks to a Kickstarter project, the long-awaited threequel, Shenmue III, became a reality. Soon, fans will have more to look forward to. During the Virtual Crunchyroll Expo, Crunchyroll and Adult Swim announced that they are working together on a Shenmue anime series.

Shenmue will be an original anime series with Adult Swim airing it domestically in the United States and Crunchyroll will air it worldwide outside of Japan and mainland China.

“The first Shenmue video game was released more than twenty years ago and we’re so excited to be working again with Adult Swim to bring this franchise to life through anime,” said Sarah Victor, head of development, Crunchyroll. “We’re eager to show our fans more of this action-packed adventure series as we move through production.”

Shenmue will consist of 13 episodes and follows Ryo Hazuki’s journey of finding his father’s killer.

Synopsis: After he witnesses his father’s murder at the family dojo, Ryo dedicates his life to finding the man responsible – a mission that takes him from the streets of Yokosuka, Japan to the sprawling metropolis of Hong Kong, and beyond. Soon he’ll learn that larger, mystical forces are at play as he trains to become the ultimate martial artist in his quest for revenge.

“The world of Shenmue is fascinating and unique, and we are so excited to partner with Yu Suzuki to bring his epic creation to anime- and make a kick-ass martial arts epic!” said Jason DeMarco, svp/creative director on-air for Adult Swim.

The Shenmue series brings Sakurai Chikara (One Punch Man Season 2, Naruto) as the director and Telecom Animation Film as the animation production company with Sola Entertainment as production management. Shenmue creator Yu Suzuki is attached as an executive producer.