Nvidia reveals price and details for GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 GPUs

Gamers are going to be very blessed later this year with the coming of next-gen consoles and graphics cards. Sony and Microsoft will be bringing its next-gen consoles to consumers during the holidays with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. As for Nvidia, it’s releasing its next-gen graphics cards starting this month. Today, Nvidia held an event that revealed more information about the GeForce RTX 30 Series including pricing and how powerful they are.

PC gamers were anticipating the countdown until the event, and before the reveal, images and information have been leaking, which only added to the anticipation. During the launch event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang officially announced the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs, and he describes these as the “greatest generational leap in company history.”

What’s going to have many Nvidia fans happy is the pricing for the RTX 3070 and RTX 3080. The 3070 will be faster than the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti and won’t cost you $1,200. It will be available starting at $499 in October. And for the RTX 3080, this will be 2 times faster than the original RTX 2080, and its pricing starts at $699 with availability on September 17th.

The GeForce RTX 30 Series is based on the Ampere architecture, and the second-generation RTX GPUs can deliver up to 2x the performance and 1.9x the power efficiency when compared to the RTX 20 Series.

Three GPUs have been announced including the flagship GeForce RTX 3080, the GeForce RTX 3070 and the GeForce RTX 3090, the behemoth of them all.

There are new features that will make life easier for esports gamers with Nvidia Reflex, streamers with Nvidia Broadcast, and Machinima creators with Nvidia Omniverse Machinima.

If that’s not enough, Nvidia will offer those who purchase the GeForce RTX 30 Series GPU with a PC digital download of Watch Dogs: Legon and a one-year subscription to Nvidia GeForce Now, its cloud gaming service. (This is available for a limited time.)

Here are the details for the three GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs:

GeForce RTX 3080

The RTX 3080 will start at $699 and is up to 2X faster than the original RTX 2080.

It is designed with 4K gaming in mind and promises to deliver more than 60 fps at 4K resolution.

Built on a custom 8N manufacturing process, the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 has 28 billion transistors and features new Micron GDDR6X memory.

Available starting September 17.

GeForce RTX 3070

At $499 it’s faster than the $1,200 GeForce RTX 2080 Ti – at less than half the price.

It’s also 60% faster than RTX 2070 at the same price.

Available in October.

GeForce RTX 3090

It’s the fastest GPU ever built for gaming and creative types and is designed to power 60 fps at 8K resolution.

24GB of GDDR6X memory can tackle the most challenging AI algorithms and feed massive data-hungry workloads.

It’s up to 50% faster than the TITAN RTX.

It comes with silencer — a three-slot, dual-axial, flow-through design — up to 10x quieter and keeps the GPU up to 30 degrees C cooler than the TITAN RTX.

Available starting September 24 at $1,499.

Here are the other features for the RTX 30 Series GPUs: