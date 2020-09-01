Cyberpunk 2077 shows off GeForce RTX features in new gameplay trailer

Today, Nvidia announced its next-gen GeForce RTX 30 Series along with pricing and availability, and it has gotten many gamers watching. The new GPUs are big leaps from its predecessors, and it will be continuing to support ray tracing and DLSS with AAA games on the horizon. One such game is Cyberpunk 2077, and a new gameplay trailer has been released showing off these features.

What can PC gamers expect with the RTX features? Cyberpunk 2077 will support ray tracing with effects like reflections, diffuse illumination, and shadows and ambient occlusion. It will also feature enhanced DLSS.

The game looks impressive with all the RTX features. Dantics has released a video comparison of the trailer to help viewers see the differences. You can check that one below.

The new cards available this year include the GeForce RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090.

The 3070 will be available in October for $499, and it will be faster than the 2080 Ti at a fraction of the cost.

The 3080 is the flagship graphics card and will cost $699, with Nvidia claiming that it will be 2 times faster than the original 2080. Digital Foundry did some tests, and certain games did perform twice as fast. The 3080 will be available on September 17.

And then there’s the 3090, which will cost $1,499 and will be available on September 24.

Cyberpunk 2077 is developed by CD Projekt Red and will be available on November 19 for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One. Expect to see a version coming soon for the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which PS4 and Xbox One owners will get if they have a copy of the game.