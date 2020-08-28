Director Josh Boone says The New Mutants never had reshoots due to the Disney/Fox merger

Credit: 20th Century Fox/Disney

The Marvel mutants will be headed to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but before that happens, the last film featuring X-Men characters under 20th Century Fox will be The New Mutants. The film has been in development for a very long time with release dates being pushed back over and over again. The film follows five young mutants stuck inside a secret facility as they discover their powers while trying to find a way to escape.

The New Mutants is being released today, and during a recent virtual press conference, director Josh Boone talked about how there were no reshoots, one of his favorite scenes in the film, and creepy experiences on the set.

“We reshot the movie four or five times, like every scene in it all,” Boone joked about whether there were reshoots. “But no, I’m kidding. We never did reshoots. We were supposed to do reshoots. In general, movies do reshoots or pickups, or things like that. But because of the merger, once it was done, it was done. We never went back and did reshoots. We were always using the same footage and the same material from the start of editing and all the way to the end of it.”

The New Mutants had a scarier tone based on the trailer, and with a scarier tone, Boone shares said that there were creepy experiences on the set.

“Yeah, lots of crew members had weird [encounters],” the director said. “There were several crew members who had weird experiences there, [and they] had to be walked to their car at night because they were scared to walk there by themselves after they’d be in the buildings all day. People definitely had weird encounters.”

Of all the scenes, there is one that the director is most excited about for audiences to experience. The scene involved Maisie Williams as Rahne Sinclair and Blu Hunt as Dani Moonstar having a special moment.

“Yeah, people ask me, ‘What are you most excited for people to see?’ And it’s all the cool visual effects and the big fights at the end and all that,” Boone explained. “But just seeing these two girls [Dani and Rahne] under that dome looking up, I think, is really cool to see people do in a movie. So I don’t know, I’m excited for that stuff just as much as the action and the Marvel stuff and all that.”