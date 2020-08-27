Nvidia teases RTX 30 series design, cooling, 12-pin connector

This year is going to be a big year for next-gen hardware including the release of the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X. Over on the PC side of things, AMD and Nvidia are planning its next-gen Big Navi and Ampere graphics cards, respectively. Ray tracing will be a big selling point for all the next-gen hardware, and it’s going to be exciting to see how they all affect the future of gaming.

Nvidia is taking the spotlight next week with a special event that will be celebrating the company’s past, present and future. Yesterday, the company released a video featuring the design of its current graphics card while also teasing the 12-pin connector for its upcoming GeForce graphics card.

Check out the new Nvidia RTX 30 series teaser video below:

12-Pin Connector

The 12-pin connector allows for more power while also being smaller than the eight-pin connectors seen today. For those who have enough power in their power supply unit but don’t want to upgrade, there will be adapters available for the 8-pin cables.

Cooling Design

With leaked images showing off the fan, there was somewhat of an idea of how the cooling system would work on the RTX 30 series. With the video, we see a demonstration of the airflow with air being sucked from the bottom, and heat coming out of the top at the edge of the card. It’s an interesting design, especially with the heatsink taking up a lot of space.

With Nvidia being tight-lipped, PC gaming enthusiasts have been keeping an eye on any news surrounding the next-gen graphics cards, and there have been plenty of rumors and leaks to satisfy their hunger. Images of the RTX 3090 card reveal a bigger form factor and the use of 3 slots instead of 2, and it’s likely going to have 24gb of GDDR6X memory. It’s also rumored that the card will set you back $1,400. According to leaks, it looks to have a 20% increase in cores over the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

It looks like the leaks have proven to be true, and that means the rumored price might be accurate as well. With the pricing getting higher and higher for new cards, it should be interesting to see what the lower-end cards are going to cost. Hopefully, all the answers will be revealed during Nvidia’s event on September 1, 2020, at 9 am PST.

