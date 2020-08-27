League of Legends’ virtual pop group, K/DA, is back with ‘The Baddest’

Who would have known that a virtual pop group based on a video game would become a huge hit? K/DA is one such group, and they had a hit with “Pop/Stars,” a catchy and energetic pop song that has over 148 million plays on Spotify, over 365 million views on YouTube, and topped the charts on iTunes (#1 K-Pop Chart, #2 Pop Chart) and Billboard (#1 World Digital). It’s comprised of K-pop and American singers as they represent popular League of Legends characters Ahri, Kai’Sa, Akali, and Evelynn. Two years later, K/DA is making a comeback with a new song, “The Baddest.”

The song features the return of Soyeon and Miyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE, who performed “Pop/Stars, and they are joined by new members Bea Miller and Wolftyla. Madison Beer and Jaira Burns, who performed in K/DA’s first song, are absent from the collaboration.

You can check out the lyrics video below:

With K/DA being such a massive hit, it was a no-brainer for Riot Games to bring them back for another collaboration. Riot Music Team has teamed up with songwriter Bekuh BOOM and producer Yasuo for “The Baddest.” The new single will be part of an upcoming EP coming later this year. More details will be revealed in the coming months.



The EP will have all-new tracks featuring more artists, and it will be released by Riot Games Music label. Additionally, it has plans to bring in acts including DJ Sona, True Damage, and Pentakill.

“Ever since K/DA premiered their explosive track POP/STARS at the 2018 League of Legends World Championships, fans always ask what’s next for the group,” said Toa Dunn, Head of Riot Games Music. “We can’t wait for everyone to hear the new track today, followed by the EP later in the year, which is packed with tons of surprises for League of Legends and K/DA fans to enjoy.”

Check out ‘Pop/Stars” below:

The key art and character images are also released.