First look at Disney’s new movie, Raya and the Last Dragon

Walt Disney Animation Studios has been producing movies, with some raking in over $1 billion each including Zootopia and Frozen. The last film the studio released was Frozen II back in November 2019, and it has grossed $1.5 billion worldwide. So what’s next for the animation studio? Raya and the Last Dragon was announced last year during D23 Expo, and today, Disney has finally given audiences the first look at the upcoming movie.

The new image features warrior Raya and her giant companion, Tuk Tuk. In addition to the new first-look image, Disney announced that Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) will be voicing the titular character. Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) will be joining the adventure as the voice of Sisu the dragon.

The film is being directed by Don Hall and Carlos Lopez Estrada with Paul Briggs and John Ripa co-directing from the screenplay by Qui Nguyen and Adele Lim. Osnat Shurer and Peter Del Vecho serve as producers.

Raya and the Last Dragon hits U.S. theaters on March 12, 2021.