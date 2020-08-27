Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War gets a cinematic trailer featuring President Reagan

Credit: Activision/Treyarch

The Call of Duty series has been going back to its roots after visiting the future including Call of Duty: WWII and Modern Warfare. Treyarch has given us futuristic titles including Black Ops II and III, and with the announcement of the latest game, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this week, we’re going back to the past. Today, Activision and Treyarch have released a cinematic video during Gamescom, and it features President Reagan dealing with troublesome news.

The cinematic video is set in January 1981 at CIA Headquarters, where Jason Hudson briefs the U.S. President about a potential threat by the name of Perseus, and how an attack on the West will affect the Free World..

The reveal trailer was released yesterday. Check it out below.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will be available on November 13, 2020.