The Boys Season 2 is just as crazy, hilarious, gruesome, and gross as the first season

When the first season of The Boys premiered, it became an instant hit for Amazon Prime Video. It followed a team trying to take down superheroes abusing their powers. It’s only made tougher since the supers from The Seven are celebrities and are adored by the public. It was a no-holds-barred show that makes us think what would happen if superheroes really existed in our world today, and Season 2 is just as nuts, funny, bloody, and sickening as the first.

Season 2 features the return of The Boys including Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie, Laz Alonso as Mother’s Milk, Tomer Capon as Frenchie, and Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko. Their job of putting the supers in check is made tougher since they are wanted by the government. And then there’s Stormfront, the newest member of The Seven and a wildcard. Is she here to help, or is she as bad as Homelander (Antony Starr), the leader of The Seven?

The first season started with a bang when Hughie’s girlfriend exploded in from of his eyes, no thanks to A-Train (Jessie T. Usher). The second season continues that tradition with Black Noir dishing out some bloody justice against their enemies to the tune of The Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil.” The world continues on as we see The Seven attending the funeral of Translucent and The Boys hiding out and feeling like failures.

We get to dig a little deeper into the lives of the members of The Boys, especially for Butcher, Kimiko, and Frenchie. The actors do a fine job of giving us the depth to the characters. They’re still fun to watch, even though they don’t have superheroes (minus Kimiko and her superstrength).

Erin Moriarty as Starlight was shown helping out Hughie in the first season, and it’s finally nice to see her working together with him and the gang in the second season. As a fan of Hughie and Starlight, I was definitely happy this season.

The show’s satirical take on superheroes is back, and it continues to do so including introducing us to a new character who is a parody of Hawkeye and Green Arrow. His situation is comical, and it makes you wonder why the Avengers and the Justice League even kept their respective team members around.

Homelander is still the character that you can’t stop watching. It’s like watching a serial killer in a movie or show where you are wondering what they’re going to do next. Imagine watching the Justice League and seeing Superman acting like a murderous asshole whenever he gets the chance. As the leader of The Seven, Homelander rules with fear within his inner circle, and it creates tension and drama.

In Season 2, he gets challenged by Stormfront, the new member of The Seven. Aya Cash as Stormfront adds another fresh perspective to The Seven. She puts a wrench in the way things are done inside the superhero team and isn’t afraid to say what’s on her mind. She also uses social media to great effect, causing jealousy within the team.

Also, I have to mention that Shawn Ashmore is in the second season. Fans of his Iceman character in the X-Men films will really enjoy his role.

Final Reaction

The Boys Season 2 is just as crazy, hilarious, dark, and gruesome as the first season. Antony Starr as Homelander is the bad guy you love to hate, and it’s countered by the heroes you root for, especially the ragtag team of The Boys. The show is able to capture our world with pop culture references while infusing it into a world where supers exist. We can’t wait for the next season!

Score: 4.5/5 Atoms

The Boys Season 2 is premiering on September 4th. Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) recently announced that he will be playing Soldier Boy, the very first superhero, in the third season.