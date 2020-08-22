Zack Snyder’s Justice League highlights DC FanDome with new trailer

Courtesy of HBO Max

Since 2017, fans of Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel and Batman v Superman have been drooling for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League. Long story short, after a family tragedy, Zack was pulled away from post-production of Justice League. During this time, he was replaced by Joss Whedon, a well known Marvel director.

Batman v Superman had many critics, regardless of its success, and Warner Brothers was a little concerned for Justice League. So Joss changed the majority of the movie. He reshot many parts and eliminated over 80 pages of script. Needless to say, the movie was almost entirely different.

Flash forward to 2019, fans of Zack Snyder accomplished what they set out to do. With AT&T calling the shots now, Zack Snyder’s Justice League will now see the light of day. Flash forward again to today and we have our first trailer. DC FanDome has already had many announcements (Suicide Squad, Gotham Knights, Flash costume, WW84 Trailer, and Black Adam), but fans have been patiently waiting for the trailer of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

The trailer gave fans so much to look forward to and proves that this director’s cut is drastically different from what released in 2017. It starts immediately with Darkseid, then shows more. We get a look at Desaad, the original version of Steppenwolf, black suit Superman, but no sign of Green Lantern or Martian Manhunter. I mention these because Zack had previously confirmed they were in his cut.

With so much to still see and learn, fans are slowing down and looking for all the details they can. Some fans have found a Joker card floating during Batman’s nightmare dream. They also spotted Atom’s helmet. More will surely be spotted soon.

Whether the Joker is in the movie or not is unknown, but it does raise many questions. Zack has been leaving breadcrumbs for years, and it appears that hasn’t stopped.

Not everyone shares the same opinion on this trailer, however. Today, Scott Mendelson of Forbes made the following tweet:

So, that trailer for the Snyder Cut of JUSTICE LEAGUE looks like… the same movie? Lots of deleted scenes from the marketing campaign but otherwise it looks like alternate takes of existing scenes. — Scott Mendelson (@ScottMendelson) August 22, 2020



Naturally, fans of this cut were upset and made their presence known, but this time, Zack Snyder had something to say. Not long after this tweet from Scott, Zack tweeting the following:

You said you enjoyed the theatrical cut of Justice League like you enjoy your Saturday morning cartoons… Well this is made for grownups, so you’re not in the demographic. Also, cool of you to comment on a leaked teaser. @ScottMendelson https://t.co/Zsu2O2oixb — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) August 22, 2020

Whether what Zack says is true or not, it’s hard to see how this trailer looks like the theatrical release. With a new design for Steppenwolf, the additional of Darkseid and Desaad, the focus on Flash and Cyborg, Scott’s tweet really doesn’t have much ground to stand on. Zack Snyder’s Justice League looks completely different and has fans excited. Make the distinction for yourself and watch the trailer below. See if you can spot any more breadcrumbs.