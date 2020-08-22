New Wonder Woman 1984 trailer shows off Cheetah

DC FanDome is the biggest virtual DC event ever, and it started off with a bang with Wonder Woman 1984. Director Patty Jenkins was at the panel along with star Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal. Lynda Carter even made a surprise appearance. What everyone was really waiting for was the new trailer for the film, and it featured more of the fight between Wonder Woman and Cheetah.

Check out the trailer below:

With the new trailer, there’s still not a lot shown, and there’s still a lot of mystery. Pedro Pascal as Maxwell Lord is teased as someone who can offer something to everyone, giving us a taste of what he’s capable of. Pine returns as Steve Trevor, and Wiig yearns to be more. In the end, we finally get a good look at her transformation in becoming Cheetah.

Disney has been changing its plans for upcoming movies, with Mulan coming to Disney+, and many wondered what was going to be the fate of Wonder Woman 1984. The new poster was released yesterday, and it revealed that the film is still on track to be released in theaters. Warner Bros. is still confident that the film is going to be a big hit, and it’s not that surprising.

