Sinbad crashes SHAZAM! 2 panel and the title is revealed

Sinbad is in SHAZAM! 2! The star of the original SHAZAM movie that never existed will be in the next film. Just kidding, but Sinbad did crash the SHAZAM! 2 panel as a play on the Mandela effect that he starred in Shazam in the 90s. The stars of SHAZAM! 2 Zachary Levi, Asher Angel, Jack Dylan Grazer, Faithe Herman, and Meagan Good joked that they couldn’t speak much about the film.

However, there are several clues involving some possible story elements. During the panel, Meagan Good asked if there will be any villains in the film, and Zachary Levi interrupted her and said, “villains, plural? Singular? Who knows?!” Also, the idea that there would be new powers and DC cameos came up a few times. Nevertheless, the panel was pretty barren when it came to official details about the film.

That being said, the official title of the film did get revealed. That title is… SHAZAM: Fury of the Gods.

SHAZAM! Fury of the Gods hits theaters on November 4, 2022.