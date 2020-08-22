The Flash’s new suit revealed in concept art

I cannot believe we’re finally here. After a director carousel that involved Seth Grahame-Smith, Rick Famuyiwa, and the directing duo of John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, all came and left the project. However, Andy Muschietti (director of the IT reboot) has come in, and we’re finally getting The Flashpoint movie tease back in 2016’s Batman v Superman.

Thanks to DC’s FanDome, we’re finally hearing, for the first time, what the upcoming Flash movie is all about. Screenwriter Christina Hodson fell in love with The Flash through Geoff Johns’ “Flashpoint” run in the comics. She talked about how Batman lost his parents, and Superman lost his planet, but Barry Allen is the only person who can change his past.

However, they note how time travel is a complex story element, and it’s this time travel aspect that the entire DC cinematic multiverse will be born. “All of these stories and characters can start to collide,” said screenwriter Christina Hodson. Speaking of which, although both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton will be in the film, it’s Michael Keaton that will build Barry Allen’s new suit — as you can see from the concept art below.

With the new suit, Andy Muschietti noted “It’s more organic, you can see light embedded in it.”

The Flash hits theaters on June 3, 2022.