Characters and costumes revealed for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad
There’s been a lot of mystery behind who and what characters will appear in James Gunn’s highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad. People have guessed, and Gunn has repeatedly said
There’s been a lot of mystery behind who and what characters will appear in James Gunn’s highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad. People have guessed, and Gunn has repeatedly said that a majority of the guesses were wrong. Well, it’s time to reveal who is playing who. During the DC FanDome panel, James Gunn has finally revealed the character list for his upcoming movie.
THE RETURNING ACTORS
- Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang
- Viola Davis as Amanda Waller
- Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag
- Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn
THE NEW ADDITIONS
- Flula Borg as Javelin
- Alice Braga as Solsoria
- Peter Capaldi as Thinker
- John Cena as Peacemaker
- David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man
- Pete Davidson as Blackguard
- Idris Elba as Bloodsport
- Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.
- Sean Gunn as Weasel
- Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2
- Mayling Ng as Mongal
- Michael Rooker as Savant
As for the costumes, check out the video below!
When it comes to The Suicide Squad, James Gunn has said that he loved the idea of putting a lot of under-the-radar characters in the movie (see: Polka Dot Man and Ratcatcher). He also loved the idea of creating a “sequel” to John Ostrander’s “Suicide Squad” run in the late-80s. The spirit of Ostrander’s run is in The Suicide Squad, but Gunn never intended to create a homage to it. Instead, he asked himself WWJOD (What Would John Ostrander Do) with these characters.
If that wasn’t enough, Warner Bros also gave us our first sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes footage of The Suicide Squad. Check out the video below!
For more coverage from DC’s FanDome, click here.
The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.