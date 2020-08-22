Characters and costumes revealed for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad

There’s been a lot of mystery behind who and what characters will appear in James Gunn’s highly-anticipated The Suicide Squad. People have guessed, and Gunn has repeatedly said that a majority of the guesses were wrong. Well, it’s time to reveal who is playing who. During the DC FanDome panel, James Gunn has finally revealed the character list for his upcoming movie.

THE RETURNING ACTORS

Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang

Viola Davis as Amanda Waller

Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag

Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn

THE NEW ADDITIONS

Flula Borg as Javelin

Alice Braga as Solsoria

Peter Capaldi as Thinker

John Cena as Peacemaker

David Dastmalchian as Polka Dot Man

Pete Davidson as Blackguard

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

Nathan Fillion as T.D.K.

Sean Gunn as Weasel

Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Michael Rooker as Savant

As for the costumes, check out the video below!

When it comes to The Suicide Squad, James Gunn has said that he loved the idea of putting a lot of under-the-radar characters in the movie (see: Polka Dot Man and Ratcatcher). He also loved the idea of creating a “sequel” to John Ostrander’s “Suicide Squad” run in the late-80s. The spirit of Ostrander’s run is in The Suicide Squad, but Gunn never intended to create a homage to it. Instead, he asked himself WWJOD (What Would John Ostrander Do) with these characters.

If that wasn’t enough, Warner Bros also gave us our first sneak peek at some behind-the-scenes footage of The Suicide Squad. Check out the video below!

The Suicide Squad hits theaters on August 6, 2021.