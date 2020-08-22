Black Adam revelations: JSA members, origin story, and more

It’s been ten long years since Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson announced that he will be playing the titular role in the Black Adam movie. “Black Adam has been with me for a very, very long time,” Johnson said during the DC FanDome panel, “over ten years plus.”

While filming has not commenced yet on Black Adam, Dwayne Johnson revealed a lot of information regarding this long-awaited movie. First of all, the film will focus on Black Adam’s New 52 origins, where he was an Egyptian slave before becoming the titular character. Not to mention, Black Adam will be a character that will have no restraint and will serve his own sense of justice. “[He] does not practice restraint. He’s one that’s explosive, dangerous, and very likable. To me, at least,” said Johnson.

Yet Black Adam will not be the only DC character making an appearance in the film. The Justice Society of America will feature the live-action cinematic debuts of Hawkman, Doctor Fate, Cyclone, and Atom Smasher (played by Noah Centineo).

Filming for Black Adam was supposed to start at the beginning of the summer. Unfortunately, because of the pandemic shutdown that start date was pushed to a later date. Johnson revealed in an Instagram live video that filming would commence in August or September, but that video was from April. As of now, there’s word yet on when filming will commence for Black Adam.

Black Adam hits theaters on December 22, 2021.