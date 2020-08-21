Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 & 2 gears up release with launch trailer

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater helped pushed the skating world into the video game world, and soon fans will get to relive those moments all over again with the remastered Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2. The release date is near, and Activision has released the launch trailer for the game featuring tricks, maps, and park customization.

The trailer shows off the many skaters and skating locations with improved graphics. (It’s a huge difference between the PlayStation era graphics and current-gen graphics.) The game will feature memorable songs from the first and second games including Goldfinger’s “Superman” and The Ernies’ “Here and Now.”

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2 will be available on September 4th for PS4, Xbox One and PC via Epic.

Legendary skater Rodney Mullen has appeared in the original Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game, and he will once again return in the remastered version. He recently talked about his experience touring for a Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater game.

“They had to put me on top of a van because it was so intense,” Mullen tells The Verge. “It was a sea of people — around me. And although I had a strong name from all of those years prior, this was unlike anything I had ever seen. That was my first taste of it, and it just went on. I could not believe the exposure the game gave to me.”

Another legendary skater, Chad Muska, shares his experience with the franchise and how it became a global phenomenon.

”I just remember initially it sounding surreal to me, especially then, that skateboarding was going to be in a video game that would be available on consoles across the world,” Muska said. “It was just a crazy idea. I remember thinking, ‘Let’s go. Let’s do this.’”

Are you looking forward to the remastered version of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 and 2? Let us know!