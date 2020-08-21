DC FanDome has more teases for Black Adam, Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman

DC FanDome is less than a day away, and there’s a lot of hype surrounding the biggest virtual event ever for the world of DC. The event is so big that DC and Warner Bros. have decided to split it into two global events, with the first event being held on August 22nd and the second one on September 12th. The first event will start off with a bang at 10 a.m. PST with the Wonder Woman 1984 panel featuring Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot, Pedro Pascal, Kristen Wiig and Chris Pine. The event will end with The Batman with director Matt Reeves.

To get fans excited for tomorrow’s Wonder Woman 1984 panel, director Patty Jenkins has released a new psychedelic poster featuring the Amazon princess flying high with her golden eagle armor. She also used the hashtag “trailerdrop,” giving fans the heads up to expect a new trailer during DC Fandome.

You can check out the full poster below:

What’s interesting about the poster is the “Only in Theaters” on the bottom right. Warner Bros. seems to be committed to saving this movie for the big screen for the best possible experience.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson also released a teaser for the Black Adam panel today on his Instagram.

“The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change,” Johnson wrote. “Black Adam arrives tomorrow at DC FanDome. Personally, I salute my Warner Bros and DC partners for creating this historic opportunity for fans to absorb our entire DC Universe while we continue to manage the challenges of COVID. Well Done. The man in black is coming to crush them all.”

Yesterday, Reeves posted two images for The Batman, with one being the logo and the other a DC FanDome artwork by Jim Lee. Here we get a good look at the batsuit, which shows off the Caped Crusader’s physique. Let’s see if we’ll get a suit reveal with the teaser trailer.

Excited to share the very first look at our official #TheBatman logo, and some very cool additional #DCFanDome artwork by the amazing @jimlee — see more of #TheBatman at the #DCFanDome global event in the Hall of Heroes this Saturday, 8/22! #TheBatman #DCFanDome #ForTheFans pic.twitter.com/ApfngNbyor — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) August 20, 2020

WB Montreal is working on a new DC game, and there are hints that it’s going to be a Batman game featuring the Court of Owls. The studio has been teasing cryptic messages that point to the final reveal on DC FanDome.

Are you looking forward to DC FanDome? Let us know!