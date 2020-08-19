DC FanDome will expand into two global events in August and September

When the schedule for DC FanDome was released, it was filled to the brim with panels for highly anticipated films, video games, and shows including The Batman, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984, Zack Snyder’s cut of the Justice League, and many more. There were fans who were concerned that they wouldn’t be able to catch all the panels during the 24-hour event. We have some good news. DC and WB have listened, and they will be expanding DC FanDome into two global events.

FanDome is still happening on Saturday, August 22nd, starting at 10 a.m. PST with the Wonder Woman 1984 panel. The lineup will be focused on the Hall of Heroes, which will feature upcoming movies and video games. The panel to end the event is The Batman with Matt Reeves making an appearance. With Robert Pattinson as a confirmed guest, expect to see him there as well.

A new trailer was released, and it gave people a taste of things to come. It also seems like the panels will be prerecorded, so don’t be surprised that what you’re watching isn’t a live program. The Suicide Squad panel features the huge cast including Jon Cena and Idris Elba, and of course, director James Gunn. DC FanDome host Aisha Tyler can be seen sharing the stage with The Batman director Matt Reeves. The cast of Wonder Woman 1984 is seen doing their best Wonder Woman pose. And then there’s Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson teasing the upcoming Black Adam in front of a cool background, which he teased on his social media.

The August 22nd event will run for 8 hours, and the panels will be shown 3 times throughout the day. That means that if you miss a panel, you’ll have two more chances to catch it later.

DC FanDome is the biggest virtual experience ever for DC fans, and the second event, DC FanDome: Explore the Multiverse, will be held on September 12th. The second event starts at 10 a.m. PST, and this will give fans more time to catch other activities from different islands including WatchVerse, YouVerse, and more. It will be available on-demand, and by using the DC FanDome Online Scheduler Tool, you’ll be able to curate your own experience.

DC Kids FanDome will also be available via DCKidsFanDome.com.

DC FanDome will be available via mobile devices and desktop computers.

