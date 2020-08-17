Ghost of Tsushima getting free co-op mode update this year

Sucker Punch created one of the ultimate samurai games with Ghost of Tsushima, an open world 3rd-person action/adventure game set during the Mongol invasion. It has sold over 2.4 million units during the first three days and has captivated PlayStation 4 gamers worldwide with its combat mechanics and beautiful world of Tsushima.

Today, Sucker Punch has just dropped another bombshell, and it’s the announcement of an upcoming free co-op update called Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. A new trailer has been released, giving players a glimpse of the supernatural elements and the four legends, each with their own unique abilities.

Check out the Ghost of Tsushima: Legends Announcement Trailer below.

Players have been roaming the lands and defending villagers against the Mongol army by themselves. Soon, they will get to play with their friends in Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. The cooperative multiplayer mode will allow 2 to 4 players to join, and it will be available for free in the fall of 2020.

The four warriors featured are legends told by the inhabitants of Tsushima, and they will be facing creepy and supernatural threats inspired by Japanese folk tales and mythology. There are 4 different classes including the Samurai, Hunter, Ronin, and Assassin, and they will have different advantages and abilities.

With two players, you’ll be able to join in on a bunch of co-op Story missions that are harder as you progress. There will be “magical twists” that will have you and your partner working together.

With four players, you and three of your friends will battle wave after wave of enemies in Survival missions. And the kicker? You’ll also be facing new Oni enemies with supernatural powers.

Once you have finished these multiplayer missions, there will be a four-player Raid that comes after the release of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Players will be transported to a new realm with a new enemy.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be available as a free update for those with the base game in Fall 2020.