DC FanDome confirms Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League title

Rocksteady Studios, known for its Batman Arkham games, teased its upcoming Suicide Squad game with an artwork of what looks to be Superman, with some even thinking it could be Bizarro. Today, Warner Bros. and DC have announced its schedule for DC FanDome, the 24-hour virtual event that will promote its upcoming movies (The Batman, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam), video games, TV shows, comic books and more. WB Montreal will be announcing its game there, and Rocksteady will have its own panel titled Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

There were rumors that the untitled Rocksteady game would be called Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. A domain for SuicideSquadKillTheJusticeLeague.com was registered by Rocksteady Studios, which was reported by Eurogamer. With the artwork featuring Superman, all the pieces are falling into place.

The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League panel will be held on Saturday, August 22nd, at 5 p.m. PST at the Hall of Heroes. This is the main area for DC FanDome where fans can see panels for The Batman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman 1984, Black Adam, The Suicide Squad and many other heavy hitters. The Batman will be the last panel at the Hall of Heroes, and Rocksteady’s panel is held right before it. This is a big indicator of WB and DC knowing that this game is going to be huge. Their last game, Batman: Arkham Knight, sold over 5 million units worldwide.

As for the Watchverse area, it is reserved for TV shows including Lucifer, Watchmen, The Flash, The Legends of Tomorrow and more.

DC FanDome will be held on August 22nd and will be free to fans, with no lines to worry about. You can check out the interactive schedule at https://schedule.DCFanDome.com, where you can customize it via your own FanDome account. The full list of talent who will be making an appearance can be seen here.