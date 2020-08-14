DC FanDome full schedule revealed including panels for The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984

DC FanDome is going to be a huge event for fans of DC with actors, creators and directors including Gal Gadot, James Wan, Zack Snyder, Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, James Gunn, John Cena, Idris Elba, Matt Reeves, and Robert Pattinson. Today, DC and Warner Bros. have revealed the full schedule for the 24-hour virtual event including panel times for The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, Black Adam, Wonder Woman 1984, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, etc.

The upcoming movies and video games will be held inside the Hall of Heroes. The TV shows will be held inside Watchverse, which consists of different DC buildings. To plan your schedule, you can now visit https://schedule.DCFanDome.com.

You can check out the schedule below:

Hall of Heroes

Wonder Woman 1984 – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 AM

Hall of Heroes

Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:30 AM

Hall of Heroes

The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:45 AM

Hall of Heroes

Multiverse 101 – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:15 AM

Hall of Heroes

Introducing Flash – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:45 AM

Hall of Heroes

The Suicide Squad – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 12:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 12:45 PM

Hall of Heroes

Legacy of the Bat – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:15 PM

Hall of Heroes

Chris Daughtry: Performance

Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:30 PM

Hall of Heroes

The Joker: Put on a Happy Face

Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:45 PM

Hall of Heroes

Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art

Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:45 PM

Hall of Heroes

Surprise DC Comics Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:30 PM

Hall of Heroes

The Snyder Cut of Justice League – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:45 PM

Hall of Heroes

Black Adam – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus

Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:30 PM

Hall of Heroes

Aquaman – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

To Be Announced

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

Ask Harley Quinn

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:15 PM

Hall of Heroes

Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:15 PM

Hall of Heroes

Wonder Woman 80th Celebration – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:15 PM

Hall of Heroes

SHAZAM! – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:30 PM

Hall of Heroes

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:00 PM

Hall of Heroes

The Batman – Panel

Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:30 PM

Hall of Heroes

Watchverse

DC Down Under: Australia and New Zealand – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:45 AM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Reintroducing Nubia: The Black Amazonian Queen – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:00 AM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:15 AM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Pennyworth – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:15 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:45 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story: Screening (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:45 AM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

DC’s Stargirl – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 AM

WatchVerse – Athena

Teen Titans Go! Cast Table Read and Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:15 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Harley Quinn – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:45 AM

WatchVerse – Athena

From the Middle East to DC, with Love – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:00 AM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Black Lightning – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:15 AM

Watchverse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

Discover DC in Japan – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:15 AM

WatchVerse – Athena

Doom Patrol – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:30 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

DC Art Mzansi Masterclass: South Africa – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:45 AM

WatchVerse – Kandor

Mostly DCeased – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:15 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

Batwoman – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:15 AM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

etalk Celebrates DC in Canada – (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:30 AM

WatchVerse – Athena

CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:00 AM

WatchVerse – Monarch

CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:00 AM

WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House

New Voices of Wonder Woman – Panel (Encore)

Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:15 AM

WatchVerse – Athena

Superman: An Enduring Symbol of Hope – Panel

Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:15 AM

WatchVerse – Kandor

DC FanDome’s other areas include KidsVerse, YouVerse, FunVerse, and InsiderVerse. You can check out their schedules at

https://schedule.DCFanDome.com.