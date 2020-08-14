DC FanDome full schedule revealed including panels for The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman 1984
DC FanDome is going to be a huge event for fans of DC with actors, creators and directors including Gal Gadot, James Wan, Zack Snyder, Dwayne Johnson, Zachary Levi, James Gunn, John Cena, Idris Elba, Matt Reeves, and Robert Pattinson. Today, DC and Warner Bros. have revealed the full schedule for the 24-hour virtual event including panel times for The Batman, The Suicide Squad, Zack Snyder’s Justice League cut, Black Adam, Wonder Woman 1984, Rocksteady’s Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, etc.
The upcoming movies and video games will be held inside the Hall of Heroes. The TV shows will be held inside Watchverse, which consists of different DC buildings. To plan your schedule, you can now visit https://schedule.DCFanDome.com.
You can check out the schedule below:
Hall of Heroes
Wonder Woman 1984 – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:00 AM
Hall of Heroes
Warner Bros. Games Montreal Announcement
Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:30 AM
Hall of Heroes
The Sandman Universe: Enter the Dreaming – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 10:45 AM
Hall of Heroes
Multiverse 101 – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:15 AM
Hall of Heroes
Introducing Flash – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 11:45 AM
Hall of Heroes
The Suicide Squad – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 12:00 PM
Hall of Heroes
BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 12:45 PM
Hall of Heroes
Legacy of the Bat – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:15 PM
Hall of Heroes
Chris Daughtry: Performance
Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:30 PM
Hall of Heroes
The Joker: Put on a Happy Face
Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:45 PM
Hall of Heroes
Jim Lee Portfolio Review – DC Super-Villain Fan Art
Saturday, Aug 22 – 1:45 PM
Hall of Heroes
Surprise DC Comics Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:00 PM
Hall of Heroes
I’m Batman: The Voices Behind the Cowl – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:30 PM
Hall of Heroes
The Snyder Cut of Justice League – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 2:45 PM
Hall of Heroes
Black Adam – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:00 PM
Hall of Heroes
CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus
Saturday, Aug 22 – 3:30 PM
Hall of Heroes
Aquaman – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:00 PM
Hall of Heroes
To Be Announced
Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:00 PM
Hall of Heroes
Ask Harley Quinn
Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:15 PM
Hall of Heroes
Tomorrow’s Super Heroes with Jim Lee brought to you by Gold House
Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:15 PM
Hall of Heroes
Wonder Woman 80th Celebration – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:15 PM
Hall of Heroes
SHAZAM! – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 4:30 PM
Hall of Heroes
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League
Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:00 PM
Hall of Heroes
The Batman – Panel
Saturday, Aug 22 – 5:30 PM
Hall of Heroes
Watchverse
DC Down Under: Australia and New Zealand – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 4:45 AM
WatchVerse – Kandor
Reintroducing Nubia: The Black Amazonian Queen – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:00 AM
WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House
BAWSE Females of Color Within the DC Universe – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:15 AM
WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House
Pennyworth – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:15 AM
WatchVerse – Monarch
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:45 AM
WatchVerse – Monarch
A League of One: The Dwayne McDuffie Story: Screening (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 5:45 AM
WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House
DC’s Stargirl – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:00 AM
WatchVerse – Athena
Teen Titans Go! Cast Table Read and Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:15 AM
WatchVerse – Monarch
Harley Quinn – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 6:45 AM
WatchVerse – Athena
From the Middle East to DC, with Love – Panel
Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:00 AM
WatchVerse – Kandor
Black Lightning – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:15 AM
Watchverse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House
Discover DC in Japan – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:15 AM
WatchVerse – Athena
Doom Patrol – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:30 AM
WatchVerse – Monarch
DC Art Mzansi Masterclass: South Africa – Panel
Sunday, Aug 23 – 7:45 AM
WatchVerse – Kandor
Mostly DCeased – Panel
Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:15 AM
WatchVerse – Monarch
Batwoman – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:15 AM
WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House
etalk Celebrates DC in Canada – (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 8:30 AM
WatchVerse – Athena
CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:00 AM
WatchVerse – Monarch
CNN Heroes: Real-Life Heroes in the Age of Coronavirus (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:00 AM
WatchVerse – McDuffie’s Dakota/Blerd & Boujee House
New Voices of Wonder Woman – Panel (Encore)
Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:15 AM
WatchVerse – Athena
Superman: An Enduring Symbol of Hope – Panel
Sunday, Aug 23 – 9:15 AM
WatchVerse – Kandor
DC FanDome’s other areas include KidsVerse, YouVerse, FunVerse, and InsiderVerse. You can check out their schedules at
https://schedule.DCFanDome.com.