Here’s when Survios’ The Walking Dead Onslaught VR game will be released, plus new gameplay trailer

The Walking Dead has had its own video game titles including the Telltale versions. It also brought its zombie-killing universe to the VR world with The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners. Survios, the developer behind Electronauts and Creed boxing VR game, is working on its own title called The Walking Dead Onslaught. It’s an immersive zombie-killing VR game where you get to play as your favorite characters including Rick Grimes and Daryl Dixon.

Today, Survios and AMC have announced the release date for the game along with releasing a new gameplay trailer. VR players can expect to get the game on September 29th, which is fitting since The Walking Dead Season 10 Finale premieres on Sunday, October 4th.

Check out the gameplay trailer below:

The Walking Dead Onslaught will be available digitally on September 29, 2020, on PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift, and Steam VR. The physical PlayStation VR editions will be available fro Perp Games on October 2nd in Europe and October 13th in North America. The PlayStation 4 version will also be compatible with PlayStation 5.

Synopsis: The Walking Dead Onslaught is set shortly after the Savior War in an Alexandria devastated by the fighting, and struggling over its ideals. Players will step into the shoes of Daryl Dixon for an intense campaign mode, as he recounts a fateful encounter with a mysterious stranger. The game’s infinitely replayable Scavenger Mode allows players to embark on supply runs as Rick, Daryl, Michonne, and Carol, where they’ll encounter overwhelming hordes of walkers and collect resources to rebuild their community, upgrade and modify iconic weapons from the show, and unlock new quests.

If you want more out of The Walking Dead Onslaught, the Deluxe and Survivor Editions will be available with pre-order bonuses. Here’s the list of bonuses below:



Digital Deluxe Edition: Includes Iconic Show Weapons Pack: Lucille, Rick’s Mace, The Red Machete and Tyreese’s Hammer, Alexandria Crafting Starter Kit, The Walking Dead Onslaught Mini-Soundtrack and Art Book. Additionally, purchases via the PlayStation Store will also receive a special PS4 Theme and Avatar pack.

Digital Pre-Order Bonuses: Offers exclusive Sheriff Rick and Hunter Daryl character skins, Gold Katana and Gold Knuckle Knife weapon skins, and a pre-purchase discount on participating platforms.

Retail Editions: Retail Exclusive Deluxe Editions and a limited run Survivor Edition are available at Retail. The Survivor Edition will feature all in-game and Deluxe Edition content, an exclusive SteelBook, and 1 of 5 Collectable Postcards. Visit your local retailer for additional details and availability.

You can pre-order now on Oculus Home and Steam, and select retailers. PlayStation VR pre-orders are coming soon.