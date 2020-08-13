Sony to host drive-in experience at movie studio lot including Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jumanji: The Next Level

Drive-in theaters are rising in popularity this year due to the quarantine, and moviegoers across the nation had the chance to revisit classic and popular films including Ghostbusters, Hook, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and many more. Amazon Studios partnered with Michael B. Jordan for its free drive-in experiences, and Walmart will be turning its parking lots into drive-in theaters. Sony Pictures is joining in on the fun with its first studio drive-in experience at the Sony Studios lot.

This will be the first time a major motion picture studio will be hosting its high-end dual big screen drive-in experience at its studio lot in Culver City. Presented by Porsche, the tickets will be available exclusively from Atom Tickets. Expect to see classic movies including Ghostbusters and Karate Kid. Newer movies will include Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Jumanji: The Next Level, and more.

The experience will be located in the studio’s Thalberg parking lot, and it will begin on Friday, August 14th. Tristar Pictures and Stage 6 Films’ The Broken Hearts Gallery will be hosted in the outdoor space.

With Porsche Cars North America serving as the official automotive sponsor, guests will be able to check out the latest products from the company including the first all-electric sports car, the Taycan, and the new Cayenne Couple.

Movie showings will start at 8 p.m. PT, and the lot will be able to hold around 75 cars. The drive-in experience will be available Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. Pricing will be $30 per car.

Sony’s drive-in experience will be following the public health and safety requirements as issued by the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health and the City of Culver City.

Here’s the list of movies to be shown at the studio lot:

Baby Driver

Bad Boys for Life

Bloodshot

Don’t Breathe

Ghostbusters (1984)

Grown Ups

Jumanji: The Next Level

Karate Kid (1984)

Men in Black (1997)

Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood

Spider-Man: Homecoming

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Tickets to the drive-in screenings will only be available via Atom Tickets. Moviegoers can buy tickets online at atomtickets.com or through the Atom Tickets app available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, you can visit sonypictures.com/drivein.