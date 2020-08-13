See Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time trailer

The Devil All The Time: Tom Holland as Arvin Russell. Photo Cr. Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020

English actor Tom Holland portrayed a New York teenager, Peter Parker, in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and English actor Robert Pattinson will be playing Batman in Matt Reeve’s upcoming DC film, The Batman. Soon, these two English actors will be seen portraying Americans in Ohio in Netflix’s The Devil All the Time. The trailer has been released today, and it’s filled with a star-studded cast.

Joining Holland and Pattinson are Bill Skarsgård (It: Chapter One and Two), Riley Keough (Mad Max: Fury Road), Jason Clarke (Terminator Genisys), Sebastian Stan (Captain America: The Winter Soldier), Haley Bennett (The Magnificent Seven), Harry Melling (Harry Potter films), Eliza Scanlen, Pokey LaFarge and Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland).

Check out the trailer below:

Synopsis: In Knockemstiff, Ohio and its neighboring backwoods, sinister characters — an unholy preacher (Robert Pattinson), twisted couple (Jason Clarke and Riley Keough), and crooked sheriff (Sebastian Stan) — converge around young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) as he fights the evil forces that threaten him and his family. Spanning the time between World War II and the Vietnam war, director Antonio Campos’ THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME renders a seductive and horrific landscape that pits the just against the corrupted.

The film is directed and written by Antonio Campos, with Paulo Campos serving as co-writer. It’s based on the novel by Donald Ray Pollock and produced by Randall Poster, Jake Gyllenhaal, Riva Marker and Max Bor. It’s executive produced by Jared Ian Goldman, Marc Hammer and Annie Marter.

The Devil All The Time: Robert Pattinson as Preston Teagardin. Photo Cr. Glen Wilson/Netflix © 2020



